Luis Perez: From the Lanes to the Gridiron

March 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Luis Perez's path to professional football isn't your typical quarterback story. The Arlington Renegades' shot-caller didn't grow up as a five-star recruit or a high school prodigy. Instead, his journey began in an unconventional place-the bowling alley.

The Early Days

A San Diego native, Perez fell in love with bowling at a young age, dedicating himself to the sport throughout high school. But deep down, he knew there was another dream he had to chase.

"I had aspirations of playing in the NFL, but I also loved bowling," Perez said. "But one day, I realized I could bowl when I'm 50 or 60 years old, but football had a small window. So I made the decision to go all-in."

That decision set him on a remarkable path. With no high school football experience, Perez walked on at Southwestern College before transferring to Texas A&M-Commerce, flourishing at both institutions. He won the Harlon Hill Trophy-awarded to the best player in Division II football-and led his team to a national championship.

A Moment to Remember

For any quarterback, the first touchdown pass is a momentous occasion. For Perez, that moment came in 2013 against San Bernardino Valley College.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," he said with a smile. "We called four verticals in the red zone. I threw a back-shoulder fade to Khari [Kimbrough], and he caught it. The rest is history."

The emotions of that play confirmed what he already knew-football was his true calling.

The Quarterback Mindset

Playing quarterback is about more than just throwing a football. It requires focus, preparation, and a strong mental game-qualities Perez has mastered over the years.

"I have daily reminders I go over in my head," he said. "Every play matters. I need to know where the ball should go based on coverages. There's a lot more to it than just X's and O's."

That laser focus and mental discipline have been crucial to his success, helping him navigate the ups and downs of professional football.

With that mindset, he gained experience across multiple NFL rosters and professional spring leagues, most recently spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers before landing with the Renegades.

A New Chapter: 'Spring King'

Perez's journey has been anything but ordinary, and now, he's sharing his story in a new way. His autobiography, Spring King, was released on March 27. The book details his unique path from bowling to football, the challenges he's faced, and the mindset that has carried him through.

"It's about dealing with adversity, working hard, and dialing in mentally to succeed," he explained. "Everyone faces obstacles, not just athletes. I think this book will resonate with a lot of people."

Writing had always been a part of his life-he journaled throughout his career, documenting key moments. But it wasn't until recently that he felt the push to turn those notes into a full-fledged book.

"Someone told me, 'It's better to do it now while you're still playing than to wait,'" he said. "That stuck with me. I want my story to impact people now."

Looking Ahead

As Perez gears up for another season with the Renegades, he's embracing the opportunities that lie ahead, both on and off the field.

"This league is full of hungry players looking for their shot at the next level," he said. "It's gritty, hard-nosed football, and I encourage everyone to come out and watch. Without a league like this, many of us wouldn't have a chance to showcase our talents."

For Luis Perez, football has always been about perseverance. From bowling lanes to championship games, from journaling to publishing his own book, his journey is proof that with dedication and belief, anything is possible.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 28, 2025

Luis Perez: From the Lanes to the Gridiron - Arlington Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.