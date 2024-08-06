Renegades Cornerback Delonte Hood Signs with Arizona Cardinals
August 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades cornerback Delonte Hood has signed with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League.
Hood, 23, was amongst the best defensively for the Renegades this past season. He played in eight games, recording 18 solo tackles and four breakups.
The former Peru State alum has played for the Renegades for the past two seasons.
The Arlington Renegades will retain Hood's rights should he return to the UFL.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Rose Signs with New Orleans - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Renegades Cornerback Delonte Hood Signs with Arizona Cardinals - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arlington Renegades Stories
- Renegades Cornerback Delonte Hood Signs with Arizona Cardinals
- Renegades Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead Signs with the New York Jets
- Renegades WR Deontay Burnett Signs with Dallas Cowboys
- Cannella Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arlington Renegades Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL's College Draft