Renegades Cornerback Delonte Hood Signs with Arizona Cardinals

August 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades cornerback Delonte Hood has signed with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League.

Hood, 23, was amongst the best defensively for the Renegades this past season. He played in eight games, recording 18 solo tackles and four breakups.

The former Peru State alum has played for the Renegades for the past two seasons.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Hood's rights should he return to the UFL.

