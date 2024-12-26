St. Louis Ambush Visit Kansas City Comets December 28

December 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush (1-3-0) visit the Kansas City Comets (3-0-1) Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Saturday's match is the third of five games between the rival Missouri teams. Kansas City won the first two games between the two teams. St. Louis is coming off a 5-4 win over the Dallas Sidekicks on December 20. Kansas City should be well-rested, as they haven't seen action since December 15, when they defeated the Sidekicks 9-2. Although Saturday's duel is the only one this weekend for each team, they will meet again on December 31, when the Comets visit the Ambush at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

Ahead of Saturday's action, the Ambush signed free agent forward Axel Chakounte this week. The 2024-25 season is Chakounte's third in the Major Arena Soccer League. He previously spent time with the Dallas Sidekicks and the Mesquite/Texas Outlaws.

Tuesday's rematch at The Family Arena is part of the popular annual Kid's Bash which includes a New Year's style countdown and balloon drop on the field after the game. The first kick is slated for 2:05 p.m. CT. Following the New Year's Eve match, the Dallas Sidekicks return to The Family Arena for a 3:05 p.m. CT battle on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

