Players of the Week: Week 4

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 4 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Justin Stinson, Empire Strykers, scored four goals and two assists during Week Four including a hat trick against the Texas Outlaws. Stinson is averaging two points a game through the first four weeks of the season.

DEFENSE - Emmanuel Aguirre, Empire Strykers, scored two goals and two assists, including a game winning goal during Week 4. The defender also recorded two blocks.

GOALKEEPER - Andrew Coughlin, Utica City FC, made 11 saves and allowed six in Utica's win over the Harrisburg Heat. Coughlin also recorded an assist in the contest.

