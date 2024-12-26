Heat Look to Crack Win Column Friday in Baltimore

December 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







As the Harrisburg Heat gear up for their fourth game of the season against the Baltimore Blast, they are looking to leverage their returning talent and recent roster enhancements. The Heat welcome back their top three goal scorers from last year: Dominic Francis, Roshawn Panton, and Malcolm Harris, all of whom are expected to play vital roles in the team's offensive strategy. Veteran players, including forward Joey Tavernese and defender Brad Kerstetter, bring essential experience and leadership to the squad.

This season, the Heat have also strengthened their lineup with new acquisitions, including defenders Adriano Dos Santos and Jake Dengler, and forward Mike Da Silva. Dos Santos joins the team with a successful championship background alongside Head Coach Pat Healey, while Dengler is recognized for his solid defensive skills from his time in the USL. Da Silva, who previously played for Harrisburg during the 2022/2023 MASL season, is another important addition.

Excitingly, Hugo Silva has returned to the lineup following the approval of his visa, providing a boost to the team's depth. With Joey Tavernese leading the team's scoring this season and solid contributions from Dengler and Malcolm Harris, the Heat are eager to improve upon their previous performances as they face the Blast in what promises to be an exciting contest.

