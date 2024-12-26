Empire's Aguirre, Stinson Receive MASL Honors

December 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced it has recognized the Empire Strykers' Emmanuel Aguirre and Justin Stinson for their strong performances during week 4 of the 2024-25 regular season. While Aguirre was named Defensive Player of the Week for his dependable play in the home win over the Tacoma Stars and his standout showing on both sides of the ball in the away victory over the Texas Outlaws, Stinson received Offensive Player of the Week honors for powering his side's attack in both 10-5 wins.

Utica City FC's Andrew Coughlin was announced as Goalkeeper of the Week.

Against Tacoma, Aguirre and the rest of the Strykers backline kept the opposition to five goals, backstops Brandon Gomez and Claysson De Lima only being forced into five combined saves. Stinson had a goal and two assists in the match.

Against Texas, Aguirre shined by way of two helpers and a memorable long-range tally while again playing a key role in a strong display from the Empire defense. For the second time in a row, the Southern Californians limited their opponents' attacking output to five goals, netminders De Lima and Brian Orozco only having to stop a combined eight efforts on target. Stinson enjoyed another excellent performance on offense, bagging a hat trick.

The Empire Strykers take on hosts San Diego Sockers on Saturday, December 28. The club's next home game is a clash with the Tacoma Stars on Sunday, January 5. Tickets are available here.

