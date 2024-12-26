San Diego Sockers Match Preview

December 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The San Diego Sockers (2-1-0, 5 points), presented by Kaiser Permanente, renew their I-15 Deby against the Empire Strykers (2-2-0, 6) on Saturday night for the first time at Frontwave Arena, 7:05pm kickoff. The teams have a long, intense history of close games featuring physical and high-energy action. San Diego is 2-0 in their new Oceanside home with each win coming by one goal. Possibly for the first time this season, head coach Phil Salvagio might have a full healthy roster to choose from as Cesar Cerda and Tavoy Morgan are set to return after missing last week's contest. Others have stepped up including Luis Ortega (0-2=2) and Keko Gontán (1-1=2) in last week's game against Tacoma. Taylor Bond and Felipe Gonzalez, who had a goal each, were also key in the win over the Stars. The Strykers are an improved side after suffering their worst season in team history last year. Under new head coach Onua Obasi, Empire has scored 20 total goals in their two wins, after opening the campaign with two losses.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego Sockers:

Luiz Morales: Has a three-game goal streak and ranks second in the league in goals (7), tied for third in points (8), and tied for fourth in points-per-game average (2.7).

Keko Gontán: The Spanish international joined the team prior to the season after being discovered at a team offseason kickaround. He scored a goal and an assist against Tacoma and is tied for second with Luis Ortega with three points.

Boris Pardo: A three-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, Pardo earned First Star honors with 11 saves in the 5-4 win over Tacoma.

Empire Strykers:

Marco Fabián: The Mexican international is tied for second on the team with six points, along with Mounir Alami and Andy Reyes

Robert Palmer: Palmer leads the defense and ranks tied for sixth in the MASL in blocked opposition shots, 7

Justin Stinson: The talented forward is third in the league in both points (8) and goals (6) as well as tied for eighth in points-per-game average (2.0 in 4 games

TEAM STRATEGIES

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers typically employ a balanced approach, combining possession-based offense with a high-pressing defensive style. They'll look to control the midfield and create scoring opportunities through quick passing and movement. Their ability to transition from defense to attack will be critical. Quick transitions and set-piece opportunities will be key to San Diego's success.

Empire Strykers: The Strykers are known for their fast-paced, counter-attacking style. They excel at winning the ball in midfield and quickly transitioning into attack. Their defensive shape and organization will be tested against the Sockers' potent offense. They have used three goalkeepers thus far in four games.

RECENT FORM

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers are coming off two narrow home wins - 5-4 vs Tacoma and a 6-5 overtime victory against Utica City, after an opening day 5-4 loss to the Stars on the road.

Empire Strykers: Empire is coming off back-to-back wins after two season-opening losses. Last week, the Strykers doubled-up Texas 10-5 in Mesquite. The other win was against Tacoma, 10-5.

THREE DOT NOTES...

Sebastian Mendez notched his first point as a Socker with an assist against Tacoma on 12/10...Former Sockers Emmanuel Aquirre, Gerardo Jurado, and Andy Reyes return to San Diego to face their old teammates...Travis Pittman, Eli Zamora, and Eddie Velez are the only rostered players not to suit up for a game...The crowd of 4,508 on 12/14/24 (home opener) was the largest ever to watch a sporting event at Frontwave Arena in its short history, including the USA vs Mexico soccer and the San Diego Clippers G League...The season-opening loss was the first since 1/29/21 at Kansas City...Sockers signed forward Omar Lahbiki to the team with a one-year contract on December 10 and he made his debut on 12/20 vs Tacoma...During the off-season. the Sockers acquired M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales from Texas...Returning to San Diego are F Taylor Bond (UCFC), M Travis Pittman (Free Agent), and D Ben Ramin (Milwaukee)...Other free agent signings include Spanish international M/F Keko Gontán and D Eli Zamora...Brandon Escoto is away from the team due to immigration issues...The Sockers 2 edged the Wichita Wings on Juan Salazar's golden goal in OT 8-7 on 12/20 at Frontwave Arena...The team will play the Empire Jets on Saturday, 2pm at Frontwave...Sockers Alumni Night will be on Sunday, January 5.

PREVIOUS MEETING SUMMARY // MARCH 10, 2024 // @SAN DIEGO 10-3

The San Diego Sockers used a five-goal second quarter to take control, cruising from there to a 10-3 win over the Empire Strykers on March 10, 2024 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Charlie Gonzalez netted a second-half hat trick and added an assist for a four-point match, while Tavoy Morgan contributed two goals and two assists.

2023/24 TEAM REVIEW

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS:

2023/24 Season Review

The San Diego Sockers had a strong 2023/24 season, finishing with an impressive record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 overtime loss, securing 52 points and clinching the Western Division regular-season title. This performance highlighted their dominance in the league, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in indoor soccer history.

EMPIRE STRYKERS:

The Empire Strykers had a challenging 2023/24 MASL season. They finished with a record of 3 wins and 19 losses, including a 1-2 showing in overtime, which placed them sixth in the Western Conference and failing to make the postseason.

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // vs TACOMA, 5-4 WIN, DEC 20, 2024

The San Diego Sockers edged out Utica City FC in a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory on December 14 at Frontwave Arena, in front of a crowd of 4,5081. Newcomer Luiz Morales was the star of the night, scoring a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime1. The Sockers took the lead early with Morales scoring the first-ever goal at Frontwave Arena, but Utica City's Kelvin Oliveira quickly equalized and went on to score a hat trick of his own. The game saw back-and-forth action, with both teams trading goals. Veteran Kraig Chiles and Luis "Peewee" Ortega added to the Sockers' tally, while Gordy Gurson and Ronaldinho Diniz contributed for Utica City. In overtime, Utica City thought they had won with a breakaway goal, but it was overturned after video review. Moments later, Morales clinched the victory for the Sockers with a precise shot into the far right post.

STRYKERS LAST TIME OUT // @ TEXAS, 10-5 WIN, DEC, 21, 2024

The Empire Strykers made it two straight victories on Saturday evening, defeating hosts Texas Outlaws 10-5 to improve to 2-2-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The successful road trip to the Lone Star State came courtesy of a dominant team display, with Empire's two netminders only making a combined eight saves, as well as standout attacking displays by midfielder Justin Stinson and former Outlaws defender Emmanuel Aguirre. The visitors from Southern California outscored their opponents 7-1 in the second half of play.

