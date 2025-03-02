St. Louis Ambush Make It a 2-0 Weekend

March 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush vs. the Dallas Sidekicks

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Scott Neer) St. Louis Ambush vs. the Dallas Sidekicks(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Scott Neer)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush won their second consecutive game when they handed the visiting Dallas Sidekicks a 9-2 loss Sunday at The Family Arena. The win improved the Ambush to 6-10-1 on the season, while Dallas dropped to 5-14-0.

St. Louis drew first blood when Lucas Almeida beat Dallas goalkeeper Parker Lackland five minutes into the match. The Ambush made it 2-0 when Riley Urie found the back of the net in the eighth minute. Thirty-eight seconds later, Duduca Carvalho took a pass from Ambush goalkeeper Pollo Cortes and managed to elude a pursuing Dallas defender to make it 3-0. St. Louis added another in the eleventh minute when Axel Chakounte charged towards the goal and scored off a pass across the penalty area from Moh Ndiaye for a 4-0 lead. The Ambush went on a power play in the fourteenth minute when Dallas' Felipe Silva earned a blue card for tripping Nidaye. The home team made good on the opportunity when Will Eskay sent a pass Almeida, who in turn sent the ball to James Thomas, who had moved to nearly dead center in front of the goal and put the ball in the net for a 5-0 score

In the fifth minute of the second quarter, Colin O'Keefe, who the Ambush acquired from Dallas on Thursday, scored against his former team to make it 6-0. Less than two minutes later, Raphael Araujo took a pass from Urie and got off a long shot that found the mark for a 7-0 Ambush lead which carried into the halftime break.

The third frame was scoreless until the thirteenth minute when Thomas made a sliding kick off a pass from Ndiaye to increase the Ambush lead to 8-0. Thomas' second of the match would the only tally of the quarter.

With 12:07 remaining in the final period, Dallas' Jamie Lovegrove charged the ball as Cortes jumped on it and Lovegrove's knee inadvertently banged Pollo's face, causing a scary moment and Pollo's exit from the game. Paulo Nascimento came off the bench and took up duty between the pipes for St. Louis. In the fourth minute of the fourth quarter, Lovegrove scored with a shot over Nascimento's head to spoil the Ambush shutout and make it an 8-1 game. Urie used some fancy footwork to elude two Sidekicks players on his way to his second goal of the night and a 9-1 Ambush lead. Dallas got a power play in the eleventh minute when Ryan Khedoo was sent to the sin bin for boarding. The visitors made good on the opportunity when Felipe Silva got off a high shot that Nascimento couldn't get a hand on for a 9-2 score. That would be the final tally from either team as the Ambush held on for their second win of the weekend.

The Ambush are back in action at home for a pair of games next weekend. On Friday, March 7, they welcome the San Diego Sockers to The Family Arena for a 7:05 p.m. CST first kick. On Sunday, March 9, the Milwaukee Wave come to town for a 2:05 p.m. CDTBY matinee affair.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.