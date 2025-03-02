Baltimore Blast victorious vs Harrisburg Heat

March 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Blast returned home after a month-long road trip defeating the Harrisburg Heat handedly 12-4 at TU Arena, improving their record to 11-4-1. The Blast were led by veteran forward Ricardo Diegues who scored 4 goals including a goal of the year candidate volley.

Defender Oumar Sylla added 3 goals and an assist as well as second year midfielder Jesus Pacheco contributing with a goal and 2 assists. Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez recorded his 6th win of the season making 8 saves and helping offensively with an assist on one of the 12 Blast goals.

The Blast's next game is on the road against the same Harrisburg Heat on Saturday, March 8th at 7:05 pm EST and can be seen LIVE on MASLTV on YouTube. The Blast will return home to TU Arena for a double header weekend Saturday March 15th at 6:00 pm EST vs the Utica City FC and Sunday, March 16th at 3:00 pm EST against the St Louis Ambush. Get your tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

