Empire Shuts out Texas, Bags 8-0 Home Win

March 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers collected their fourth straight win on Sunday evening, defeating the visiting Texas Outlaws 8-0 and improving to 10-8-1(wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. With their side accomplishing the rare indoor feat of keeping an opposition team scoreless, Brian Orozco and Brandon Gomez jointly earned the clean sheet between the sticks, each also bagging an assist.

Justin Stinson and Marco Fabián spearheaded the Strykers offense at three points apiece, with Stinson recording a hat trick and fellow midfielder Fabián putting up a brace and a helper.

The home side took the lead less than two minutes into the match, Texas goalkeeper Jesus Rivera getting two hands on the ball but failing to keep out Fabián's hard shot into the upper right corner. Goalkeeper Orozco had the assist on the play, earning his fourth attacking point of the season. Empire doubled its cushion before the end of the opening quarter, Mexican Fabián causing havoc inside the area and Andy Reyes slotting home from close range.

Stinson made it 3-0 in the game's second period, scoring one of the best goals by any player around the MASL all season. Finding himself with the ball at his feet on the left side of the turf, the St. Louis native beat two opposition defenders courtesy of a stunning spin move, followed by a right-footed curling effort inside the far post.

The Southern Californians added two more in the third quarter. Mounir Alami streaked down the left and passed the ball to himself off the boards before faking out the opposition backstop for a simple finish. Abdul Mansaray subsequently tallied on a helper by Momo Gueye.

The Strykers players refused to take their collective foot off the gas pedal in the final period, as they continued to pad their goal differential. First, Stinson received the ball from Alami and fired inside the opposite upright from the left, having created space for himself with some fancy footwork. Then, the 27-year-old completed his hat trick on a breakaway, as he calmly picked out the unguarded net with Texas netminder Alexis Hernandez pushed up the field. Empire backstop Gomez then bagged an excellent assist, as he joined the attack and played a clever ball off the end boards on the left, Fabián firing home centrally for 8-0.

It would be the final tally of the match, with the hosts holding on for a rare shutout and claiming a comprehensive victory that sees them inch ever closer to securing a postseason berth.

Entering the challenging stretch of final regular season matches, the Empire Strykers next travel to take on the San Diego Sockers this coming Wednesday, March 7, with the rivalry clash kicking off a three-game road swing for head coach Onua Obasi's men. Empire returns to Ontario's Toyota Arena for its home finale against San Diego on Sunday, September 23. Tickets are available here.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.