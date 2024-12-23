St. Cloud Rox Announce 2025 Season Schedule

December 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud Rox Announce 2025 Season Schedule ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced their complete 72-game schedule for the 2025 season, including the home opener on Friday, May 30th at 7:05 pm against the Badlands Big Sticks at Joe Faber Field. The home opener will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

The Northwoods League will begin its 32nd season on Monday, May 26th. The Rox will begin their 14th season with a four-game road trip against the Minot Hot Tots and the Bismarck Larks between May 26th and 29th.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular-season home games during the 2025 season at the Rockpile. The schedule looks to include seven Firework nights and four Sunday Coborn's Kids' Days.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on Wednesday, July 2nd. The 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 16th at a TBD location.

The full Rox promotional schedule with special guests and giveaway dates will be announced in the spring of 2025.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2025 season, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.