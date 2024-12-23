Wausau Woodchucks Release 2025 Season Schedule

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce their 2025 schedule! The Woodchucks kick off the season on the road with two games against the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday, May 26th and Tuesday, May 27th and one at Wisconsin Rapids against the Rafters on May 28th. The action continues as the Woodchucks take on the Rafters at Athletic Park for their home opener on Thursday, May 29th! They'll round out Opening Week at home with a pair of games against the Green Bay Rockers on Friday and Saturday and a game against Fond du Lac on Sunday.

The Woodchucks will face two opponents from the Great Lakes East subdivision, the Royal Oak Leprechauns and the 2024 Northwoods League Champion Kalamazoo Growlers. Other opponents for the 2025 season include familiar Great Lakes West rivals the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 2nd with the second half of the season starting immediately after that on July 3rd. The Northwoods League All-Star Break will be July 15th - 17th including the league-wide All-Star Game and Home Run Challenge.

The Woodchucks' last regular season game of the 2025 season will be at home Saturday, August 9th against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Playoffs will begin right away on Sunday, August 10th.

Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now. Group outings in the hospitality areas, including the popular Peoples State Bank 4-Top Tables and Miller Lite On Deck Tables will go on sale in the coming weeks with single game tickets going on sale in the spring.

