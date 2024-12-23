Bucks Release 2025 Schedule

December 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks announced their 2025 regular season schedule which will see Waterloo opening the year at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 at 2:35 pm. The Bucks will open with a four-game homestand versus the Duluth Huskies before hitting the road for a three-game trip to play the Mankato MoonDogs and the Rochester Honkers.

The Bucks' 31st season of play will consist of a 72-game schedule featuring 36 home games. The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be June 30 when Waterloo is in the midst of a four-game series in Ontario, Canada versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats. The final regular season home game of the 2025 slate for Waterloo is on August 7 versus the La Crosse Loggers. The Bucks finish the season with a seven-game homestand followed by two on the road at the Eau Claire Express with August 9 being the last day of regular season play.

This season again features a pair of split-doubleheaders. On Monday, June 16, the Bucks will host Rochester for a 12:05 pm start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games. On Tuesday, July 8, the Bucks travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to face the Loggers in a split-doubleheader with game times at 12:05 pm 6:35 pm.

Home game times for the 2025 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm

Sunday Games: 3:35 pm

Monday, May 26: 2:35 pm - Opening Day/Memorial Day

Monday, June 16: 12:05 pm - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

All game times are subject to change.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Riverfront Stadium will be the site of four Sunday games, eight Monday games, six Tuesday games, three Wednesday games, five Thursday games, five Friday games, and five Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for their traditional Independence Day game on Friday, July 4 versus the Willmar Stingers.

The Bucks will play four games at home in the month of May, 12 games at home in the month of June, 13 games at home during the month of July, and seven games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 16 games in the first half of the season and 20 games in the second half.

Season Tickets and Coupon Books for the 2025 season are now available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.