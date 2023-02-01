SRP Park to Host 2nd HBCU Baseball Classic on February 21st

February 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with Murphy Auto Group and Paine College (National Christian Collegiate Athletic Conference), is excited to host the 2nd HBCU Baseball Classic presented by Murphy Auto Group on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023.

The Paine College Lions will take on Vorhees University Tigers (Continental Athletic Conference) for a doubleheader at SRP Park. First pitch of Game One is slated for 4:00PM and gates will open at 3:30PM. Game Two will following approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One.

We are excited to partner with Murphy Auto Group for the 2nd Annual HBCU Classic at SRP Park", said Brandon Greene GreenJackets General Manager. "The inaugural HBCU Classic was a huge hit that received a lot of support from the community so we are excited to host this again in 2023."

We at Murphy Auto Group believe that sports and the game of baseball help positively shape the hearts and minds of our youth.", said Mike Murphy, Owner of Murphy Auto Group. "Bringing Paine College Baseball to a professional ballpark like SRP Park reminds everyone that dreams can come true and we all have an important responsibility to help our young athletes."

Tickets for the public are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/HBCU_Tix_2023. Lower Bowl Tickets will be $7 each and a portion of ticket sales will go to the Paine College Baseball Program. Kids 12-Under are encouraged to wear their uniforms from their local team. All kids wearing their uniform will receive free access to the Augusta University Health Kids Zone during the game.

For sponsorship inquiries for the HBCU Baseball Classic Tournament presented by Nissan in partnership with Miracle Nissan of Augusta & North Augusta, please contact Shane Claffey.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.