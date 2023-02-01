Cenvar Roofing Partners with Hillcats for Giving Back Initiative

The Lynchburg Hillcats along with Cenvar Roofing are excited to announce the second year of partnership on the Cenvar Roofing Giving Back Initiative for the 2023 season. Through this partnership, one deserving family in the Lynchburg area will receive a free roof, courtesy of Cenvar Roofing.

The Cenvar Roofing Giving Back Initiative stretches back prior to the partnership with the Hillcats, having awarded several deserving community members with a free roof dating back to 2020. Last season, after nearly a dozen nominations and hundreds of votes, Harold Crickenberg was awarded a free roof. Harold, a local retiree, was living off a fixed income and was seeing heavy damages to his roof, with the potential of it caving in. If it were to have caved in, Harold would have been put on the street. He received notice from a city inspector that his roof needed to be fixed immediately but had no way to afford the repairs.

Harold would go on to win the final round of voting in the initiative and was awarded a free roof from Cenvar Roofing. He was also honored during the Hillcats final homestand of the season during a pregame ceremony as the recipient of the roof.

Nominations for this year's initiative are now open and will be available until July 5th. The Lynchburg Hillcats staff will then pick four deserving candidates from the nominations to be voted on by the community to receive the free roof. The winner will be announced and presented during the final homestand of the regular season.

To nominate a deserving member of our community, please visit www.lynchburg-hillcats.com/community/cenvar and fill out the attached form. The Hillcats would like to thank Cenvar Roofing for their support of the team and the community in carrying on this initiative.

