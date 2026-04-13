Full List of Howlers Charitable Programs for 2026 Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







This season, the Hill City Howlers are creating several charitable programs for the Central Virginia community as part of the renewed commitment to the local area.

The programs, designed for people of all ages, involve weekly promotions, charitable theme nights, and community outreach programs.

Hill City's selection of weekly promotions now include several charitable partnerships aimed at encouraging valuable members of the Lynchburg community. Tuesday's include Teacher Tuesdays, partnered with Blue Eagle Credit Union, where teacher's receive a free ticket to every Tuesday home game. Silver Sluggers night, partnered with OrthoVirginia, provides free Tuesday tickets to those 60-years-and-older.

Thank You Thursdays, in partnership with GloFiber, provide free tickets to active and retired military servicemen and women for Thursday games. Kid's Club Sundays give members of our kids club free admission to Sunday home games, courtesy of Cooper Family McDonald's.

Virginia Credit Union is sponsoring one in-game charitable program, where they will donate to the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank for every Howlers home strikeout.

Local charities and non-profits can participate in the Community Champions program in partnership with Share Greater Lynchburg. This program allows for Central Virginia-based non-profits to sell Howlers tickets for a portion of the revenue.

The Howlers are also presenting their Reading Program, sponsored by Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics of Lynchburg.

Participation provides free tickets to select Howlers home games as well as coupons to several area businesses, including Bruster's Ice Cream, Buffalo Wild Wings, Blue Eagle Credit Union, and Cooper Family McDonalds.

In addition to our other children-focused programs, the Howlers are bringing back their Youth League Nights, presented by Central Virginia Federal Credit Union, Dippin' Dots, and First National Bank. These nights provide free admission to designated Lynchburg-area youth sports programs.

Lastly, the Howlers have designated five jersey auctions supporting local non-profits:

- April 11 - Fore the Kids Jersey sponsored by Chris Johnson Long & Foster Real Estate. Benefits CASA & Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

- May 23 - Autism Awareness Jersey sponsored by Foster Fuels. Benefits the Puzzled Foundation.

- June 13 - Toy Story Jersey sponsored by LG Flint. Benefits Parkview Missions.

- July 11 - Outdoors Jersey sponsored by Mossy Oak Properties Agent Joel Hoeffner. Benefits Hunters 4 the Hungry.

- August 29 - Mustaches 4 Kids Jersey sponsored by the Virginia State Police. Benefits Mustaches 4 Kids Lynchburg.

Fans can bid on specialty game-worn jersey's during the game with all proceeds going to the charitable partner.

The Howlers remain committed to serving the Lynchburg-area to provide support and uplift every member of our community. For tickets or to learn more, fans can visit hchowlers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2026

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