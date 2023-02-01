FredNats Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats, in conjunction with the Washington Nationals, are excited to announce their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Manager Jake Lowery returns to the FredNats for his second consecutive season after leading the team to a second half Carolina League North Division title and their first playoff appearance in 2022, finishing with an overall record of 75-55. Hitting coach Delwyn Young and development coach Carmelo Jaime also return. Joining the staff are pitching coach Justin Lord, athletic trainer Jacob Meyer, strength and conditioning coach Nathan Sier and performance analyst Josh Freligh.

Lowery begins his third season as a manager within the Nationals' system after starting his managerial career with the Florida Complex League Nationals in 2021. He played nine professional seasons in the minor leagues, including four with the Nationals, before transitioning to the coaching side.

Lowery was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of James Madison University. At JMU, he received the Johnny Bench Award as the nation's top collegiate catcher, was a First Team All-American and the CAA Player of the Year. Recently, Lowery was inducted into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Young enters his second season as hitting coach with the FredNats and his second season within the Nationals' system. He spent the 2021 season managing the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League and previously was a hitting coach in the Mets' system.

Young played parts of five major league seasons with Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-10), and participated in spring training with the Nationals in 2013. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2002 draft out of Santa Barbara City College by the Dodgers.

Lord begins his fourth season within the Nationals' system and his first with the FredNats. He spent 2022 with Double-A Harrisburg and 2021 with High-A Wilmington. He was set to be the FredNats' pitching coach in 2020. Lord previously spent seven seasons (2013-19) with the Baltimore Orioles, and served as the pitching coach for the independent Southern Illinois Miners from 2011-12 and Pensacola Pelicans from 2009-10.

Lord played professionally for three seasons within the Kansas City Royals' and Pittsburgh Pirates' systems. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Florida State University in 2001. No stranger to the Carolina League, Lord played for both the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2003 and the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2004.

Jaime starts his second year with the FredNats and second within the Nationals' system in 2023. He was the Detroit Tigers' 24th round selection in the 2008 draft out of Miami Dade College and played three years in their system before transitioning to a coaching role in 2012.

Meyer begins his first season with the FredNats and sixth with the Nationals. He comes to the FredNats after working as the athletic trainer for the Nationals' rookie level affiliate in Florida since 2018. He previously served as the head athletic trainer for the independent Gary SouthShore RailCats from 2015-17.

Strength and conditioning coach Sier enters his first season with both the FredNats and the Nationals' system overall. He spent the last three years working for 2SP Sports Performance as the Head Strength Coach.

Freligh starts his first season within the Washington Nationals' system in 2023 after spending the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2021 with the Boston Red Sox.

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7th, kicking off a three-game homestand. Ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

