Squishmallow Giveaway, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, First Responders Night Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford Start off Double Homestand Festivities

May 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home with six games beginning Tuesday, May 21 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Among the highlights of the six contests is First Responders Night powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, Bark in the Park, and Feel Good Friday honoring the Miracle League of Volusia County.

The 2024 Tortugas return home on Tuesday, May 21 with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, May 22, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns , featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. May's wine specials of the month includes Frank Family Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with some heat on Thursday, May 23 with taco specials including our Firecracker Shrimp Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The firecracker shrimp taco includes fans' choice of a hard or soft taco, with firecracker sauce covered shrimp with sweet chili and garlic sauce, lime juice and lettuce. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 24 will showcase our First Responders Night Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford. All first responders will receive a complimentary ticket by showing their badge at the ticket booth! Avengers, Assemble! Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero for our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game! Players will don custom Marvel themed jerseys that will be available on our auction site. Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, is highlighting The Miracle League of Volusia County. Their mission is to provide a safe and friendly environment for children and young adults with varying exceptionalities, in and around Volusia county, to play baseball. Fans can use the code MIRACLE at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights City of New Smyrna Beach Night where discounted tickets are available for New Smyrna Beach residents using the code "NSB" at checkout when buying tickets online. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, May 25 will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as we have a Tortugas-themed Squishmallow Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Plus, your four-legged friends are welcome at The Jack with our third Bark in the Park of the season for an additional $3 pup pass. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, May 26 with Shelldon's Family Fun Day of the season with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. Fans can enjoy pregame autographs along the riverwalk! After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

