Ronald Hernandez Named FSL Player of the Week

May 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets catcher Ronald Hernandez has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for May 13-19.

Hernandez went 10 for 20 with a grand slam, two doubles and seven RBI last week in a six-game series at the Palm Beach Cardinals. He slashed .500/.524/.750 and had a 1.274 OPS.

Hernandez collected a career-high seven RBI in the Mets 12-5 victory on Friday. He also had a career-best four hit game on Sunday.

Hernandez, along with St. Lucie teammate Marco Vargas, was acquired by the New York Mets in a trade with Miami last July that sent reliever David Robertson to the Marlins. The 20-year-old hails from Venezuela.

