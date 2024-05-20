Juan Martinez Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

May 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas right-hand pitcher Juan Martinez has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 14-19 after an outstanding performance against the Clearwater Threshers.

The 21-year-old native of Turmero Venezuela earned the award on the basis of a career outing in the second game of a doubleheader on May 16, making the start and throwing 5.0 no-hit innings, holding Clearwater scoreless while allowing just two walks and striking out five batters.

His start was the first of at least 5.0 no-hit innings by a Tortuga since 2022 and the third time this season that Martinez has worked 5.0 innings and allowed one earned run or less.

For the season, Martinez has logged an excellent 2.08 ERA in seven games (four starts), allowing only 17 hits in 26.0 innings pitched, while striking out 24 batters and walking 12. Opposing batters are hitting just .179 against the right-hander this season.

Cabrera is the second weekly honoree for Daytona this season, after Ricardo Cabrera was named Florida State Player of the Week for April 16-21. He is the first Tortuga to earn FSL Pitcher of the Week honors since Jose Acuna earned the award for August 29-September 3, 2022.

Martinez and the Tortugas will be back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark to begin a season-long 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 21 when they welcome in the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

