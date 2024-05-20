Mets Action-Packed Home Stand Runs Tuesday-Sunday

May 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park for an action-packed home stand Tuesday-Sunday vs. the Clearwater Threshers (Phillies affiliate).

Tuesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. while games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 11:10 a.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Highlighting the home stand is Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Education Day on Wednesday, $2 Night on Thursday, School's Out for Summer Night on Friday and Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:10 a.m.

-Education Day: Schools and classes from around the Treasure Coast will attend the ballgame thanks to the Education Foundation and St. Lucie County School Board.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Day (does not include free hot dog)

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-School's Out for Summer: All K-12 students plus one guest get a FREE ticket courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce and Children's Service Council. Tickets can be picked up at the chamber's booth by the main gate.

-Children's Service Council free book giveaway.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night: The Mets will wear their custom Marvel jerseys that will support Florida Special Olympics. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. There will be an appearance from Captain America and other Marvel-themed entertainment throughout the game.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

