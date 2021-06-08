Springfield Stymies Arkansas Comeback

Springfield, MO - Three times the Arkansas Travelers rallied from deficits on Tuesday night in Springfield but could not come back a fourth time in the 9th inning as the Cardinals won, 8-6. Arkansas hit three homers in the game, including two from Brian O'Keefe but struck out 18 times on the night. Both teams had leads in the game and the contest was tied on two occasions. Ramon Santos struck out nine over 3.1 innings of relief for the Cardinals, getting the win and Edgar Escobar pitched a scoreless 9th for a save. Jack Anderson took the loss for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Brian O'Keefe hit homers in his first two at-bats of the night. His second, in the third inning gave the Travs their only lead at 4-2.

* Anderson retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the eighth but then a single and two walks loaded the bases for Alec Burleson. He dumped a single into left scoring a pair for the final margin.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Brian O'Keefe: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

* DH David Masters: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* O'Keefe is the 3rd Traveler to hit two homers in a game this season joining Connor Lien and Jake Anchia.

* Arkansas struck out 18 times, their most in a nine inning game this season.

Up Next

The two teams meet again on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill (0-1, 7.47) starting for the Travs against lefty Domingo Robles (0-1, 3.42). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

