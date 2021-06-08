Miranda's Late Blast Lifts Surge over Travelers

Wichita, KS - Wichita got things rolling in their first plate appearances, but what happened late is what mattered most. For the second consecutive night, the Wind Surge won on a walk-off against the Arkansas Travelers, this time in extra innings, 8-5.

After Jermaine Palacios singled and moved BJ Boyd to second, Ernie De La Trinidad picked up his first RBI of the night with a double to right field. The Travelers responded with back-to-back two run innings in the second and third to take a 4-1 lead.

De La Trinidad continued his performance with a two-RBI home run to right field. De La Trinidad squeezed a 102 miles per hour shot off his bat just over the fence to bring Wichita back within one. The Travelers increased their advantage to two with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Wind Surge were able to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning off a Caleb Hamilton sacrifice fly, scoring Palacios.

This game went into extra innings where it was ultimately decided by another walk-off for the Wind Surge. With two on and one out, Jose Miranda blasted a 481-foot moon shot out of the stadium with an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour. Miranda's seventh home run of the season earned the Surge their 17th victory and sole possession of first place in the AA-C North division.

Alex Phillips, Ryan Mason, and Yennier Cano came out the bullpen in the final 5.2 innings of play to keep the Travelers off the board. The three combined for no runs on six hits and struck out six Arkansas batters.

NOTES: Jose Miranda extends his hitting streak to seven games. Jermaine Poaacios extends his hitting streak to eight games.

COMING UP: Wichita will host the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the fifth game of the series Saturday night, with the first pitch at 7:05pm.

