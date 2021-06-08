We're Not in Kansas Anymore, Toto; Missions Win, 4-2

The San Antonio Missions, unpacking their bags after a l-o-n-g stretch on the road, defeated the RockHounds, 4-2, Tuesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in the Alamo City.

Chandler Seagle's third-inning single broke a 2-2 tie, and the Missions added an insurance run on Jack Suwinsky's fifth-inning triple (and a subsequent sacrifice fly from Esteury Ruiz) to capture the opener of a six-game series.

The RockHounds were hitting the road after an 8-4 homestand ... while San Antonio was coming back home after playing 24-of-their-first-30 games on the road and going 14-10 away from home in that span.

The Missions broke on top, 2-0, on Eguy Rosario's two-run double in the first inning against starter Ty Damron and loaded the bases with no outs in the second against the RockHounds left-hander. Kyle Friedrichs relieved Damron and retired three straight batters to escape the bases-loaded jam.

The 'Hounds then rallied back to tie, also loading the bases with no outs, in the top of the third. One run scored on a double play and Logan Davidson (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) tied the game with an RBI single to right center.

The RockHounds threatened in the top of the ninth on back-to-back leadoff singles from Davidson and Jeremy Eierman against Jose Quezada, but the Missions closer then retired the next three batters to seal the win.

The RockHounds (17-14) have dropped three in-a-row on the heels of a seven-game win streak while the Missions (16-15) moved to within a game of the 'Hounds in the Double-A Central South Division. The RockHounds trail first-place Frisco by a game-and-a-half in the division race.

Kibbles & Bits

Logan Davidson is now hitting exactly .400 (14-for-35) in his last 10 games, with 10 RBI in that span.

The Oakland A's made multiple moves affecting the RockHounds Tuesday:

Nick Allen has rejoined the team from Team USA and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (congrats, Nick!) ... outfielder Jake Suddleson has been promoted to the RockHounds from (Advanced-A) Lansing and JJ Schwarz has rejoined the 'Hounds.

The counter moves are outfielder Mickey McDonald being promoted to (Triple-A) Las Vegas ... with (outfielder) Tyler Ramirez and (first baseman) Jonah Bride both removed from the active roster.

Next Game

Wednesday, June 9 vs. San Antonio Missions

Nelson Wolff Stadium San Antonio, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Second of a six-game series and 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

SA: Adrian Martinez (RH, 1-3, 4.07)

RH: Brady Feigl (RH, 3-1, 4.13)

Next at Rocky Town

USA Softball is at Momentum Bank Ballpark this Friday & Saturday (June 11 & 12). The Woman's National Team will play a double-header each day at 5:30 with gates opening at 4:00. Tickets are available at the box office and online at midlandrockhounds.org.

The RockHounds return home Tuesday (June 22) to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand, June 22-27 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

