Springfield Plates 4 in the First, Tops Naturals 5-2 in Series Finale

Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (28-29) jumped ahead to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning on their way to their 5-2 victory over the Naturals (21-36) in the series finale Sunday night at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: RHP Edgar Escobar (7-2)

L: RHP Beck Way (0-5)

S: RHP Chris Roycroft (1)

Notables:

CF Mike Antico is riding a 13 game on-base streak, going 3-for-5 tonight with 2 runs, including his 10th double of the season.

RHP Edgar Escobar is now tied for first in the Texas League for wins this season, securing his 7th with a final line of 5.0 IP / 3 H / 1 R / 3 BB / 2 SO

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 13, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (4-3, 3.14) vs. TUL TBA

Pride Night, presented by Burrell Behavioral Health / Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

