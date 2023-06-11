Seagle's 4-Hit Game Not Enough as Missions Drop Series Finale

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. Despite a career-best four-hit game from Chandler Seagle, and home runs from Pedro Castellanos and Ray-Patrick Didder, the Wind Surge got the best of the Missions on Sunday. San Antonio fought back after trailing 6-1 and 8-5 to make it an 8-7 game. Daniel Johnson, representing the tying run, struck out to end the game.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw surrendered the lead in the second inning. After retiring the first two batters of the frame, Alerick Soularie hit a solo home run to center field. His second long ball of the season made it a 1-0 lead for Wichita.

Blayne Enlow was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. San Antonio evened up the score in the bottom half of the second inning. Cole Cummings began the frame with a base hit to center field. Ray-Patrick Didder reached base on an infield single. Chandler Seagle loaded the bases on a base hit to right field. Ripken Reyes drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt. The game was tied up at 1-1.

Wichita regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Camarena issued walks to two of the first four he faced. Jose Quezada took over on the mound and inherited two runners on base with two outs. Soularie drove in two runs with a base hit to right-center field. On the play, he advanced to second base on a fielding error from Tirso Ornelas. After stealing third base, Soularie scored on a wild pitch from Quezada. Wichita gained a 4-1 lead.

The Wind Surge improved their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Justin Lopez, Aaron Sabato drew a one-out walk and stole second base. After issuing a walk to Kyle Schmidt, Soularie connected on his second home run of the afternoon. Lopez allowed a base hit to Armani Smith and was replaced on the mound by Jason Blanchard. Wichita increased their lead to 7-1.

Enlow allowed just one earned run in five innings of work. He allowed seven hits without issuing a walk and struck out four batters. Carlos Luna took over in the top of the sixth inning.

San Antonio inched closer with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Didder drew a lead-off walk and advanced to third base on a base hit from Seagle. Kervin Pichardo drove in Didder with a sacrifice fly. The Missions trailed 7-2.

The Missions continued their comeback attempt and added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tirso Ornelas legged out a double to start the inning. Luna retired the next batter before giving up a two-run home run to Pedro Castellanos. His sixth long ball of the year made it a 7-4 Wichita lead.

San Antonio added a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Francis Peguero, Didder was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Didder came in to score on a single from Seagle. For Seagle, it was his first career four-hit game. The Missions cut the deficit to 7-5.

Wichita plated an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Seth Mayberry, Alex Isola was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Keirsey Jr. singled and put two runners on base. After striking out Sabato, Schmidt singled and drove in Isola. The Wind Surge improved their lead to 8-5.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jordan Brink entered the game looking for the save. Castellanos started the frame with an infield single. Juan Fernandez reached base on a fielder's choice and Castellanos was forced out at second base. Cole Cummings popped out for the second out of the inning. Didder hit a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run. Daniel Johnson entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Seagle. Johnson struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 8-7

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 31-26 on the season

* Missions fall to 1-7 on Sundays and 2-8 in series finales

* Chandler Seagle: 1st career 4-hit game and 1st career Triple

* Michael De La Cruz: 8th inning strikeout (12-game hit streak snapped)

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2B, R, 2 K, E

* Daniel Camarena (Missions starter): L, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, K, HR

* Brooks Lee (#1 Twins prospect, #23 MLB): 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K

* Blayne Enlow (Wind Surge starter): W, 5.0 IP, 7 H, ER, 4 K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, June 13th. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

