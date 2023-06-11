Hooks Walk off Riders in Series Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Luis Avilas Jr. stole the show on Sunday afternoon for the Corpus Christi Hooks, hitting a two-run home run to tie the game in the ninth before blasting a two-run, 11th-inning walk-off homer to win it 7-5 over the Frisco RoughRiders from Whataburger Field.

Avilas crushed two homers in a game for the second time in the series for the Hooks (28-29) and he totaled five long balls in the last three games of the set, getting the last one against Aidan Anderson (0-1).

The Riders (25-30) struck first early in the first inning with a solo homer run from Aaron Zavala, his second of the year, to make it 1-0.

After another Frisco run scored on an error in the second, Thomas Saggese made it 3-0 with a solo shot of his own in the third. It was Saggese's third of the series and his seventh of the year to tie Nick Tanielu for the team high.

Corpus then tied it with a two-run home run and a solo homer in the third and fourth innings, respectively against Frisco starter Jack Leiter. Leiter went five innings in his start, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

The RoughRiders took the lead 5-3 in the top of the ninth when two runs scored on a throwing error by Avilas, adding to his heroics.

Cesar Gomez (1-1) came in and pitched a scoreless 11th to earn the victory for Corpus.

Next, after an off day, Frisco meets with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for a six-game series in Springdale, Arkansas. Game one is on Tuesday, June 13th at 7:05 p.m.

The next Frisco home game is Tuesday, June 20th at 11:05 a.m. when the Springfield Cardinals come to town. That series concludes the first half of the 2023 season. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

