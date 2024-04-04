Springfield Announces 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the 2024 Opening Day Roster for the Springfield Cardinals. The roster features seven Top-30 organizational prospects according to MLB Pipeline, six of which are pitchers.

RHP Tink Hence leads the roster as the number one ranked prospect in the Cardinals' system, returning for his second season in Springfield. Hence made twelve starts with the club in 2023. After a dazzling Double-A debut on July 4 (5.0 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 5 K vs Amarillo), the right-handed starter finished the year with 5.47 ERA in 54.1 IP at the Double-A rank. He is also the #61 prospect in all of baseball.

St. Louis' number two prospect Tekoah Roby will also start the year with Springfield. The fellow right-hander returns to the Double-A roster after making four abbreviated starts at the end of the 2023 regular season. The righty struck out 19 batters in 12.0 IP with the Cardinals. Roby was acquired from the Texas Rangers alongside LHP John King and SS Thomas Saggese in the MLB Trade Deadline Deal involving LHP Jordan Montgomery. Roby is also listed as the #95 prospect in all of baseball.

The additional five Top-30 Cardinals' prospects on the initial roster are C Jimmy Crooks (#11), RHP Max Rajcic (#13), RHP Ian Bedell (#19), RHP Edwin Nunez (#23) and RHP Andre Granillo (#27).

Among the 13 returning players from last year's club is 1B Chandler Redmond. Redmond finished 2023 as the franchise leader in RBI with 196 over the course of his Double-A career. He has slugged .494 in 258 games in a Springfield uniform. His 57 home runs are two shy of tying the all-time franchise record, held by Xavier Scruggs.

The Springfield Cardinals will begin the 2024 regular season on the road against the Arkansas Travelers on Friday, April 5. All of the action will be broadcast live on Classic Rock 106.7 and SpringfieldCardinals.com.

The team returns to Hammons Field on Tuesday, April 9 for their home opener against the Wichita Wind Surge featuring an Opening Day Fireworks Extravaganza, Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2, the KY3 65 Degree Guarantee, the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade and more. Single-game tickets and RED Access Memberships are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

