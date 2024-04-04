Hooks Rally Late to Beat Islanders

April 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks erupted for nine runs over their final two turns at-bat to dispatch Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 11-2, before 2,735 fans in Wednesday's spring training exhibition at Whataburger Field.

Logan Cerny paced the attack for the Hooks by reaching base in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and two stolen bases.

Leading 2-1, the Hooks broke open the ballgame with a five-run seventh. Ryan Wrobleski accounted for the bulk of the damage with an opposite-field grand slam onto the berm in right-center.

Jacob Melton played the full game in right field, going 1-for-2 with an RBI double and three walks. Chad Stevens knocked in a couple of runs with a single in the sixth and a double down the left-field line in the seventh.

Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez worked four-plus innings for the Hooks, scattering two hits and a walk. Cesar Gomez retried all three batters he faced while Julio Robaina fired four frames of one-run ball to finish the game. Robaina struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Christian Smith-Johnson provided two of A&M-Corpus Christi's six hits by doubling in the fourth and leading off the ninth with a home run to left.

The Hooks are off Thursday before opening their season Friday night with the first of three games against the Midland RockHounds. The first two thousand fans through the turnstiles Friday receive an Opening Night T-Shirt by Mike Shaw Automotive. It's also Bud Light Friday Fireworks. First pitch 7:05.

