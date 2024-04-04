Drillers Opening Roster Includes Mixture of Top Prospects and Returnees

April 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers initial opening day roster has been finalized by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The squad will include 13 players who have previously played for the Drillers and six of the top 30 prospects within Dodgers minor league system, including #1 prospect Dalton Rushing.

Catcher Rushing played collegiately at the University of Louisville and has hit 23 home runs in 119 minor league games. He is rated as the Dodgers top prospect by MLB.com and is among the top 100 prospects in all of Minor League Baseball.

One of the other top prospects who will open the season with the Drillers is former OSU pitcher Justin Wrobleski. The lefthander is ranked as the #16 prospect in the Dodgers farm system after earning Midwest League All-Star honors with Great Lakes last season. Wrobleski is expected to be a member of Tulsa's starting pitcher rotation.

Three of the other top 30 prospects played with the Drillers last season. They include catcher Diego Cartaya (#9 prospect), infielder Austin Gauthier (#26) and outfielder Jose Ramos (#29).

The final top 30 prospect is Yeiner Fernandez, who is ranked as the #28 prospect in the LA farm system. Fernandez split time between second base and catcher last season for Great Lakes.

Tulsa's pitching staff will include nine hurlers who saw time with the Drillers last season. The returnees include starters Kendall Williams, Ben Casparius and Orlando Ortiz-Mayr. Returnees in the bullpen include Jack Little, Antonio Knowles, Ryan Sublette, Braydon Fisher, Ben Harris and Sauryn Lao.

Besides Wrobleski, newcomers on the pitching staff will be Jack Dreyer, Hyun-il Choi, Michael Hobbs, Logan Boyer and Juan Morillo.

Brandon Lewis highlights the other position players. Lewis has hit 31 career home runs in parts of two previous seasons with the Drillers.

Position players who will be making their Drillers debuts include infielders Fernandez, Brendon Davis, Taylor Young and Griffin Lockwood-Powell as well as outfielders Austin Beck, Lolo Sanchez and Damon Keith.

The current opening day roster can be viewed HERE.

The Drillers will open the 2024 season on Friday at Northwest Arkansas. Following a three-game, weekend series with the Naturals, Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for the '24 home opener on Tuesday, April 9 against Arkansas. It will be the opening game of a six-game series with the Travelers.

Tickets for that opening homestand, and all 69 games at ONEOK Field this season, can be purchased.

