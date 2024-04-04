Tulsa's King Cabbage Brass Band Announced as House Band at Thursday Drillers Home Games this Season

Local legends, the King Cabbage Brass Band, are set to headline a reimagined Thursday promotional lineup for the Tulsa Drillers during the upcoming 2024 season. The King Cabbage Brass Band will take residency at ONEOK Field for all Thursday games this season as DrillVille's first-ever house band.

King Cabbage will perform for fans entering the ballpark and will roam throughout the stadium during the game, highlighted by their version of Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the seventh-inning stretch. Each game will feature a different performance that fans will not want to miss.

"King Cabbage is proud to partner with the Drillers," said King Cabbage Brass Band founder Gregory Fallis. "They have been an integral part of our community for generations, and we plan to make Thursdays at ONEOK Field a fun and memorable experience for all Tulsans."

Thursdays will be rebranded as "FOX23 Triple Play Thursdays," featuring not only Live Entertainment with King Cabbage, but also Premium Giveaways and Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials.

Each Thursday game will start with a great giveaway item for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. The first Thursday game of the season, on April 11, will feature a bobblehead doll giveaway of Drillers Manager, Scott Hennessey. Other promotional items this season will include Drillers Tote Bags, T-Shirts, Caps, Jerseys, Coolers and more!

Once in the ballpark, King Cabbage will take care of the second leg of the Triple Play with its one-of-a-kind, New Orleans style entertainment with pop, R&B, hip-hop, New Orleans music and its own original music. With King Cabbage adding its unique flavor to each Thursday game, Drillers fans will experience a whole new way to enjoy a ballgame at ONEOK Field.

"After bringing the King Cabbage Brass Band in for a game last season, we knew we had to further extend our partnership with them in 2024," said Justin Gorski, Assistant GM & VP of Marketing for the Drillers. "The energy they put into their performances, paired with Drillers Baseball and Thirsty Thursday drink specials, all make for a can't miss night out."

To complete the Triple Play, Thirsty Thursday drink specials will return and be better than ever. In the past, drink specials were available at limited locations, but this season the specials will be available at all concession stands. The specials will include $3 16 oz. domestic beers and souvenir Pepsis as well as a $4 featured premium beer and Celsius Energy drinks.

Triple Play Thursday sponsors will include FOX23, 97.5 KMOD, Modelo and Celsius Energy Drinks.

