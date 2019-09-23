Sports Business Journal Names Winston-Salem as Ninth-Best Minor League Market

September 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Sports Business Journal announced on Monday, September 23, that Winston-Salem has been recognized as the number nine Minor League Market in the United States. There were a total of 211 markets across 34 leagues and 350 minor league teams in the conducted study.

The Top Minor League Market rankings score is computed using three category-specific scores: tenure rank, attendance and economic rank. Tenure rank, which accounts for 66 percent of each market's grade, benefits teams that have maintained a presence in the community since its inception. Attendance, 20 percent of the grade, is based off of total attendance and overall percentage of seats filled over a five-year period. Economic rank looks into unemployment rates, population and income.

Largely due to the efforts of the Dash, Winston-Salem earns a top 10 ranking for the first time per Sports Business Journal. The Dash just wrapped up their 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark, and Winston-Salem led all of High-A baseball in overall attendance for a third straight year. Over the last 10 years, just shy of three million fans have come to watch Dash baseball at BB&T Ballpark.

2019 marks the fifth consecutive year that Winston-Salem has been in the top 25, and it is the first year the city ranks in the top 10. Winston-Salem had previously peaked at No. 16 in 2017. Earlier this year, Winston-Salem was ranked No. 31 among best places to live in the U.S. per the U.S. News and World Report.

"There are many great Minor League towns across the country, and it is a testament to the positive growth in our community that Winston-Salem has been ranked in the top 10 by Sports Business Journal," said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. "The collective fan bases of the Dash and Thunderbirds should take pride in this recognition of their support."

The listing includes Winston-Salem's other Minor League team, the Carolina Thunderbirds, the reigning champions of the Federal Hockey League.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.