Mudcats Announce 2020 Season Schedule

September 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats today announced the club's full 2020 season schedule for the upcoming 30th anniversary season at Five County Stadium. The 2020 season will officially begin on Thursday, April 9 with the Mudcats hosting the Winston-Salem Dash for Opening Night 2020 at Five County Stadium and will feature a weekend heavy home schedule once again for the Mudcats and their fans.

In all, the Mudcats will play 140 total games in 2020, with 70 home games at Five County Stadium and 70 games on the road. Those 70 home games will be split with 37 occurring before the All-Star break and 33 following the break. The schedule additionally features 14 home games in April, 14 in May, 13 in June, 15 in July and 14 in August.

The majority of Carolina's 14 home games in April 2020 will be divisional games as Carolina will begin the new season with four games versus the Southern Division's Winston-Salem Dash before wrapping up the opening month with a seven-game, eight-day, home stand versus the Down East Wood Ducks and Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Carolina's season opening seven-game home stand also features three games versus the Northern Division's Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Overall, Carolina will play 76 games versus its fellow Southern Division rivals in 2019, and 64 games versus Northern Division opponents. Of those 76 in-division games, 21 will come against Down East (seven home, 14 away), 19 versus Fayetteville (six home, 13 away), 18 versus Myrtle Beach (12 home, six away) and 18 versus Winston-Salem (12 home, six away).

Carolina's 64 non-division games will consist of 18 versus Lynchburg (10 home, eight away), 12 versus Salem (three home, nine away), 14 versus Fredericksburg (seven home, seven away), 12 versus Wilmington (nine home, three away) and 14 versus Frederick (seven home, seven away).

Scheduled first pitch times include 7:00 p.m. for most Monday through Friday night games, 5:00 p.m. for Saturday home games in both April and May, and 6:00 p.m. start times for Saturday home games played in June through August. Sunday games will once again begin at 2:00 p.m. this upcoming season, with the lone exception being a 6:00 p.m. start time on Sunday, May 24. The new schedule also includes several Wednesday daytime starts with 10:30 am first pitch times on April 15, April 29, May 13, June 17 and July 29.

The 2020 schedule includes home games on Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 12 vs. Winston-Salem, 2:00 p.m.), Mother's Day (Sunday, May 10 vs. Down East, 2:00 p.m.), Memorial Day (Monday, May 25 vs. Fredericksburg, 4:00 p.m.) and Independence Day featuring post-game fireworks (Saturday, July 4 vs. Fayetteville, 6:00 p.m.).

A full calendar of in-season events, theme nights, promotions and giveaways for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date. Individual game tickets, season ticket packages, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 30th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.