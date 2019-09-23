Woodpeckers Announce 2020 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros, are pleased to announce the schedule for their 2020 season, plus the release of the 2020 half-season ticket package.

The Woodpeckers open the season at Segra Stadium on Thursday, April 9th at 7:00 pm against the Frederick Keys.

"Over 250 thousand people visited Segra Stadium during our inaugural season," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "The response from our community was remarkable. We are eager to reward our fans by offering a 2020 season full of surprises and hopefully, a Carolina League Championship."

Half-season packages feature thirty-five games and come with a variety of benefits including schedule flexibility, a ticket exchange program, and first right to special events. Half-season packages start at just $340. Full season tickets are also on sale and start at $500 with 1, 3 and 5-year term options.

Notable 2020 schedule details are indicated below:

Games times will be as follows:

Monday - Friday: 7:00 pm

Exception of April 21-22 (School Day at the Park) in which first pitch will occur at 10:30 am

Saturday: 5:00 pm

Sunday: 2:00 pm

Exception of June 21 (travel day prior to the All-Star break) in which first pitch will occur at 12:00 pm

The 2020 Carolina League All-Star Game will occur on Tuesday, June 23rd in Lynchburg, VA, home of the Hillcats

Notable Games:

o The Woodpeckers will host a Memorial Day celebration on Sunday, May 31st with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm

o The Woodpeckers will host an Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm

o Other notable games and promotions to be announced soon

