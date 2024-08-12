Sporting KC II Announces Match against Austin FC II on Sunday, August 18 to be Played at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri

August 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting KC II announced today that the team's MLS NEXT Pro regular season match on Sunday, August 18 against Austin FC II will now be played at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. The match was originally scheduled to be played at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas but will now occur at the top-notch facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

The venue change brings an end to Sporting KC II's time at Rock Chalk Park in 2024 where they posted a record of 4-3-3 including six straight results. The group has already played one match at Children's Mercy Victory Field, a 4-0 thrashing of Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, April 14. Four different goal scorers found the back of the net in front of the home fans including Kamron Habibullah, Maouloune Goumballe, Sebastian Cruz and Medgy Alexandre.

Sunday's match will pit SKC II against Austin FC II for the third time in the 2024 campaign. The first two meetings ended in kicks from the spot with Austin taking the first one and Sporting taking the second. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Following the match with the Black and Verde, Sporting KC II will travel to face Whitecaps FC 2, LAFC 2 and Colorado Rapids 2 in a three-match road stand. They will then return to Swope Soccer Village for three straight home contests to conclude the season. Tickets for all remaining SKC II matches are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.