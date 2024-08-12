LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute

LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy today announced a new partnership with Football Science Institute (FSI), an international institute for training and research in sports science. The alliance is aimed at furthering the advancement and transformation of the beautiful game through excellence in sports science and football education.

"At FSI, we are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with LAFC2, a renowned club with a strong commitment to excellence. This partnership underscores our shared dedication to advancing sports science in football," said Jesús Olmo and Bernardo Requena, FSI Training founders.

As part of the partnership, LAFC2 and LAFC Academy player development staff have access to FSI's extensive online Master's programs, which cover a broad range of areas including medicine, physiotherapy, coaching, conditioning, analysis, injury rehabilitation, and nutrition aimed at complementing everyday activities.

In addition, LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy will participate in FSI's internship program which offers the opportunity for graduates of FSI's Master's program to engage with the club's player development staff and with other top tier professional clubs around the globe, to gain hands-on experience within a professional football setting.

