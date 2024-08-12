Huntsville City FC Update

August 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. (Aug. 12, 2024) - Huntsville City Football Club will play New York Red Bulls II for the only time this season on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Huntsville Utilities. Tickets to the match, which will also serve as Star Wars™ Night, can be purchased here.

On Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT, Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host its first women's collegiate soccer match when the University of North Alabama Lady Lions take on the Jacksonville State University Lady Gamecocks. Tickets to the match can be purchased.

Parent club Nashville SC will be out of action until Saturday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Austin FC at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC vs. New York Red Bulls II (Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play New York Red Bulls II for the second time this season

is 0W-2L-0D, 0SOW all-time against New York Red Bulls II

is 3W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time in August

is 3W-0L-2D, 1SOW all-time at home in August

Head Coach Chris O'Neal made his Huntsville City FC sideline debut on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC

Forster Ajagoleads the team in goals (six)

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (16), and minutes played (1,759)

has started every match this season

Bryan Dowd earned his first career MLS NEXT Pro clean sheet on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC

Jonathan Pérez

made his Huntsville City FC debut on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC

scored his first goal of the season on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC

Will Perkins recorded his first assist of the season on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC

Ollie Wright became the sixth Boy in Blue all-time to play 2,000 minutes for the club, joining Jony Bolaños, Isaiah Johnston, Chris N'sa, Joey Skinner, and Sean Suber

