Huntsville City FC Update
August 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. (Aug. 12, 2024) - Huntsville City Football Club will play New York Red Bulls II for the only time this season on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Huntsville Utilities. Tickets to the match, which will also serve as Star Wars™ Night, can be purchased here.
On Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT, Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host its first women's collegiate soccer match when the University of North Alabama Lady Lions take on the Jacksonville State University Lady Gamecocks. Tickets to the match can be purchased.
Parent club Nashville SC will be out of action until Saturday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Austin FC at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Huntsville City FC vs. New York Red Bulls II (Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
MEDIA NOTES:
Huntsville City FC:
will play New York Red Bulls II for the second time this season
is 0W-2L-0D, 0SOW all-time against New York Red Bulls II
is 3W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time in August
is 3W-0L-2D, 1SOW all-time at home in August
Head Coach Chris O'Neal made his Huntsville City FC sideline debut on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC
Forster Ajagoleads the team in goals (six)
Jony Bolaños
leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (16), and minutes played (1,759)
has started every match this season
Bryan Dowd earned his first career MLS NEXT Pro clean sheet on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC
Jonathan Pérez
made his Huntsville City FC debut on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC
scored his first goal of the season on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC
Will Perkins recorded his first assist of the season on Aug. 10 vs. Chattanooga FC
Ollie Wright became the sixth Boy in Blue all-time to play 2,000 minutes for the club, joining Jony Bolaños, Isaiah Johnston, Chris N'sa, Joey Skinner, and Sean Suber
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 12, 2024
- Sporting KC II Announces Match against Austin FC II on Sunday, August 18 to be Played at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri - Sporting Kansas City II
- Huntsville City FC Update - Huntsville City Football Club
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute - LAFC2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City FC Update
- Huntsville City FC Defeats Chattanooga FC 1-0
- Huntsville City FC Acquires Defender Joey Akpunonu on Loan from FC Cincinnati
- Huntsville City FC to Host "I Heart Huntsville" Night on Saturday, August 10
- Huntsville City FC Update