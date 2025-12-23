LAFC2 Thanks Junior Gonzalez for his Leadership and Contributions

LAFC2 today announced that head coach Junior (Othoniel) Gonzalez Jr. will move on from his role with the club, concluding a two-season tenure.

Over the course of two seasons, Gonzalez helped build a player-first environment focused on development, professionalism, and preparing young talent for the next level. Working with one of the younger groups in MLS NEXT Pro in both 2024 and 2025, he led a squad that consistently leaned into growth, opportunity, and a pathway that connected LAFC Academy, LAFC2, and the First Team.

During his time with the club, multiple players progressed through the program and earned opportunities with the First Team, including Kenny Nielsen, Luis Müller, Adam Saldaña, Cabral Carter, Matt Evans, Luca Bombino, David Ochoa, and Jude Terry. Additional players continued to take key steps forward through pro debuts, increased responsibility, and meaningful minutes.

Gonzalez joined LAFC as head coach of the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, LAFC2, in February 2024 after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Chicago Fire. He amassed a 21W-25L-10D regular-season record and led the team to its first MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearance in 2024. Prior to joining the Black & Gold, Gonzalez spent over six years combined in the USL, including as head coach for LA Galaxy II, leading them to two USL postseason appearances from 2019-2021, and for Houston Dynamo's USL affiliate, the RGV Toros (2017). He also served as assistant coach for Seattle Sounders FC II in the USL Pro league in 2016. Gonzalez spent 2015-2016 as head coach and head academy scout in the Sounders Development Academy.

At the national team level, Gonzalez has served as an assistant coach for El Salvador's 2023 training camp and as an assistant coach for the U.S. Youth National Team from 2015-2019 for the U-15 and U-17 squads, including the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Chile. He also served as a guest head coach for the U-17 squad during Nike International Friendlies.

Gonzalez has earned the U.S. Soccer Federation's Pro Coaching License, a Welsh FA License, and is currently in the process of earning his UEFA A and UEFA A Youth Elite Licenses.







