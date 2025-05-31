Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Two early goals from Sh'Nia Gordon and Ally Cook resulted in a 1-1 draw between Spokane Zephyr FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC to send FTL UTD to the postseason and eliminate Spokane from playoff contention.
