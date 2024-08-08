Spokane Zephyr FC to Host First-Ever Kit Release Party at Brickwest Brewing

August 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC is hosting an event for fans to purchase their own inaugural season kit that was revealed earlier this week at Brickwest Brewing Wednesday, August 14 at 4 p.m. Zephyr FC team members will be in attendance signing autographs, taking photos, and engaging with the community. Season ticket holders receive a 10% discount at this event only, and Brickwest will be offering drink specials.

Here is the itinerary for this opportunity:

- 4-7 p.m: Opportunity to gather b-roll of the event, of the Zephyr FC players/coaches, kit reveal content and sound bites. Individual interviews with ownership, front office, or players available upon request.

Spokane Zephyr FC Kit Release Party

Brickwest Brewing

Wednesday, August 14

4 - 7 p.m.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.