Spokane Zephyr FC to Host First-Ever Kit Release Party at Brickwest Brewing
August 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC News Release
Spokane Zephyr FC is hosting an event for fans to purchase their own inaugural season kit that was revealed earlier this week at Brickwest Brewing Wednesday, August 14 at 4 p.m. Zephyr FC team members will be in attendance signing autographs, taking photos, and engaging with the community. Season ticket holders receive a 10% discount at this event only, and Brickwest will be offering drink specials.
Here is the itinerary for this opportunity:
- 4-7 p.m: Opportunity to gather b-roll of the event, of the Zephyr FC players/coaches, kit reveal content and sound bites. Individual interviews with ownership, front office, or players available upon request.
Spokane Zephyr FC Kit Release Party
Brickwest Brewing
Wednesday, August 14
4 - 7 p.m.
USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Spokane Zephyr FC to Host First-Ever Kit Release Party at Brickwest Brewing - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Sporting JAX Adds David Phillips and Madison Holesko to Front Office Team - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Tickets on Sale Now for Lexington Sporting Club Super League's Inaugural Home Match - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Spokane Zephyr FC to Host First-Ever Kit Release Party at Brickwest Brewing
- Zephyr FC Players and Coaches Express Excitement at Introductory Press Conference
- Zephyr FC's Jo Johnson to Implement 'Aggressive' Style in First Season
- Zephyr FC Announces Theme Nights for Historic Inaugural Season
- Spokane Zephyr FC Official Sponsors Announced