Tickets on Sale Now for Lexington Sporting Club Super League's Inaugural Home Match

August 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Tickets for Lexington Sporting Club Super League's inaugural home match against Tampa Bay Sun FC are now on sale. The historic match will take place on one month from today on Sunday, September 8, at 4:00 PM at the Lexington SC Stadium. This event marks a significant milestone for women's professional soccer in Lexington as the club competes in the USL Super League, the highest level of U.S. Soccer's Division One standards.

The USL Super League provides an essential pathway for women to advance their skills and compete at an elite level, expanding opportunities for women in professional soccer, and contributing to the growth of women's sports.

Kim Shelton, CEO of Lexington Sporting Club, shared her excitement about the ticket launch: "This is a thrilling moment for our community and for women's sports as a whole. We are eager to see fans fill the stadium and support our team as they embark on this incredible journey in the USL Super League. This inaugural match is just the beginning of a bright future for women's soccer in Lexington."

Mike Dickey, Head Coach of the Super League team, added: "Our team has been working tirelessly to prepare for this season, and we can't wait to showcase their talent and determination on the field. We invite everyone to join us on September 8 to witness history in the making and to cheer on our players as they compete at the highest level."

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to secure their seats for this landmark event. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this exciting time for women's sports in Lexington and to support the local athletes who are making history.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Lexington SC Stadium, Lexington, KY

Tickets: Tickets are available now at https://www.lexsporting.com/tickets/ or by contacting the ticket office at (859) 201- 3932.

