Spokane Zephyr FC Plays DC Power to a Draw on First Road Trip

September 29, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC played their first away match of the season Sunday afternoon in a rematch with DC Power FC that ended in a 2-2 draw at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Zephyr overcame physical play and being down twice in the match to collect one point and remain undefeated against DC Power.

"I am proud of the players for fighting through adversity and responding on the road," head coach Jo Johnson said. "When we settled in and started to play our way, good things happened. We are learning each week and will take the lessons learned this afternoon forward as we continue to build this organization."

Taylor Aylmer returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Spokane's inaugural match after battling back from injury. She played full minutes and scored the first goal for Spokane.

Spokane's first chance came just two minutes into the match as the ball was cleared up to McKenzie Weinert who dribbled to the touchline where it was cleared out for a corner kick. The corner kick resulted in three scoring chances, but two were deflected off the post while the third was sent wide, giving DC a goal kick.

In the sixth minute, Haley Thomas fouled a DC attacker in the box resulting in a penalty. Madison Wolfbauer was able to convert the penalty off a hard strike that Izzy Nino got her hands on but was unable to keep from the back of the net.

Spokane equalized in the 34th minute when Emina Ekić sent the ball in off a corner kick to find Aylmer on the near post who headed the ball into the back of the net.

A handball in the 41st minute gave DC another penalty kick that Wolfbauer put into the back of the net off a hard strike, giving DC a 2-1 lead going into halftime.

Both teams had nine shots in the first half, with Spokane putting nine on target.

DC came out aggressive in the second half. Nino had a diving save early in the half after DC was awarded a free kick just outside the box.

Spokane had many chances for a goal but was unable to find the back of the net until a cross from Weinert in the 69th minute deflected off Amber Diorio and into the net for an own goal, tying the match 2-2.

"Today was a good test for us on the road, we showed up as a team to battle back from a goal down twice and walk away with a point," Aylmer said. "Really proud of the team's attitude and effort today."

In the 85th minute, Ekić was taken down outside the box, giving Spokane an opportunity. Marley Canales sent the shot in but it was deflected out by DC keeper Morgan Aquino.

"It was a physical game and we did a good job of finding a way to walk away with a point in our first road match," Weinert said.

Spokane now sits fifth in the USL Super League standings with a 1-1-3 record. DC continues to search for their first win and are seventh in the standings with a record of 0-3-2.

Zephyr will return home to ONE Spokane Stadium for a first meeting with Dallas Trinity FC at 2 p.m. PT Oct. 6. The match honors Breast Cancer Awareness Day and will have the theme "Brave."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.