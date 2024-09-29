Power FC Draws 2-2 with Spokane Zephyr FC

September 29, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USL Super League - Regular Season

DC Power Football Club (0-3-3) 2 vs. 2 Spokane Zephyr FC (1-1-3)

Sunday, September 29

Audi Field - Washington, DC

Player Notes:

Madison Wolfbauer scored the first goal at Audi Field in Power FC history in the 7th minute of the match.

Madison Wolfbauer scored the first brace in Power FC history with two goals in the 7th and 42nd minutes.

Morgan Aquino recorded eight saves in the match and earned the Agile Defense Defensive Player of the Game award.

The following players made their sixth consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Friedrichs, Grace Yango, Katrina Guillou, and Jorian Baucom.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its second match in club history against Spokane Zephyr FC.

Power FC are now 0-1-1 against Spokane all-time.

DC Power Football Club scored the first two goals in club history at Audi Field.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Amber DiOrio (Yuuka Kurosaki 90 ¬Â²), Madison Wolfbauer, Claire Constant (C), Katrina Guillou (Madison Murnin HT), Susannah Friedrichs, Grace Yango, Katie Duong (Jennifer Cudjoe 65 ¬Â²), Anna Bagley (Mariah Lee 65 ¬Â²), Charlie Estcourt (Loza Abera 75 ¬Â²), Jorian Baucom

Bench: Adelaide Gay, Maleeya Martin

Head Coach: Frédéric Brillant

Spokane Zephyr FC Lineup: Izzy Nino, Taryn Ries, Sarah Clark, Haley Thomas, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Alymer, Marley Canales, Natalie Viggiano (Sophia Braun 66 ¬Â²), Emina Ekic, Emma Jaskaniec (Jodi Ulkekul 66 ¬Â²), McKenzie Weinert (90 ¬Â²)

Bench: Hope Hisey, Sydney Cummings, Makena Carr, Riley Tanner

Head Coach: Jo Johnson

