Spokane Velocity FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at One Spokane Stadium in the clubs' first-ever meeting in league play, extending the unbeaten start for the visitors with their second consecutive draw while Spokane moves to five points earned from four games played.
usl
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2025
- Texoma FC Fall to FC Naples at Home - Texoma FC
- Tormenta Ties 2-2 in First Away Game of the Season - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Forward Madison FC and Uw-Madison Draw in Annual Battle for Madison - Forward Madison FC
- Triumph Debut Unity Kits And Snap Losing Streak With 1-0 Win Over Charlotte - Greenville Triumph SC
- Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against Greenville Triumph - Charlotte Independence
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.