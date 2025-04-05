Spokane Velocity FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at One Spokane Stadium in the clubs' first-ever meeting in league play, extending the unbeaten start for the visitors with their second consecutive draw while Spokane moves to five points earned from four games played.

