Spokane Velocity FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC records back-to-back league victories for second time this season, defeats Central Valley Fuego FC for first time, 3-2, in match highlighted by Ish Jome's winner, 16-year-old Kevin Garcia's first professional goal.
