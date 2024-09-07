Fuego FC's Fierce Comeback Falls Just Short in Thrilling 3-2 Battle Against Spokane

United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC







Spokane, WA - In what was a thrilling matchup at One Spokane Stadium, Central Valley Fuego FC fell just short in a 2-3 defeat against Spokane Velocity FC in their first-ever regular-season USL1 meeting. Though Fuego FC had previously dominated Spokane in the USL Jägermeister Cup, tonight's clash brought fresh intensity, with Spokane seeking redemption.

The game started with high energy, and Fuego FC was keen to maintain their dominance. However, it was Spokane who struck first in the 20th minute when Andre Lewis found the back of the net, assisted by L. Gil. Fuego responded swiftly, showing their resilience, as Zahir Vazquez fired a goal five minutes later to level the score. Vazquez's goal reaffirmed his attacking prowess and gave Fuego FC momentum to push forward.

Unfortunately for Fuego, Spokane's Azriel González quickly dampened their spirits with a goal just two minutes after the equalizer, assisted by the dangerous Andre Lewis. Spokane's pressure continued, with Ismaila Jome netting their third goal right before halftime, leaving Fuego trailing 1-3 at the break.

Despite being down by two goals, Fuego FC returned to the second half determined to fight. Coach's strategic substitutions, including bringing in Raul Mendiola and later Kevin Garcia, shifted the tempo of the game. Garcia's presence on the field paid dividends in the 82nd minute when he scored his first goal of the USL League One season, giving Fuego FC a glimmer of hope as the scoreline tightened to 2-3.

Fuego's aggressive play continued, with Zahir Vazquez and Deshawon Nembhard earning yellow cards for their fierce challenges, embodying the team's never-say-die attitude. Spokane struggled to maintain their composure under Fuego's relentless pressure, receiving multiple yellow cards of their own, including one for time-wasting by Ismaila Jome.

As the final whistle approached, Fuego FC launched wave after wave of attack, but Spokane's defense held firm. Despite a valiant effort, Fuego couldn't find the equalizer, falling just short in a match where they showed their potential and grit.

Though the scoreline read 2-3, Central Valley Fuego FC left Spokane with their heads held high, knowing they had pushed the home side to their limits. With performances like this, Fuego FC is sure to bounce back stronger in their next fixture.

Assistant Coach Mike Elias:

"I think we were unlucky, especially in the second half. We changed things around a little bit. Applied pressure at the top, created many many chances, just didn't convert."

Andre Zuluaga:

"I think it was a tough game overall, we shot ourselves in the foot in the first half. We had to come back in a dogfight and we had multiple chances to put the game away. I think our chances were there, we just have to learn how to put the ball in the back of the net. We got to stay a little but more solid defensively, it was a team effort, team unity so hopefully we still get one more chance to get our fight into the playoffs. We have to see how other results go but we just got to keep fighting to come out on top."

Zahir Vazquez:

"It's frustrating, we concede pretty quickly and that's not how you start a game. We were able to get a goal back pretty quick but unfortunately we got scored on again. We went into the half with a good attitude, came out with a better attitude and tried to get a goal, we had a lot of chances. But in the end we just couldn't finish our chances."

