Jacks Tie One Knox, Extend Unbeaten Streak

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Charlotte Independence tied One Knoxville SC, 1-1, extending the unbeaten streak to 11 matches on Saturday afternoon at Regal Soccer Stadium. The Jacks face Forward Madison FC on Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) in the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The chances were few and far between for both sides for most of the first half. Each team recorded a shot on target in the opening 10 minutes, but neither challenged the goalkeeper greatly.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Jacks took the lead in the 42nd minute through a goal by #56 Gabriel Obertan. #27 Bachir Ndiaye sent a looping ball into the penalty area which Knoxville goalkeeper #1 Sean Lewis batted away from goal directly to #21 Dustin Corea. Corea then tried to cross the ball centrally, but it was deflected into open space. Obertan charged towards the ball and took a shot, which was blocked back to him, and struck a fast-paced shot off the rebound into the back of the net.

Halftime: One Knoxville SC 0, Charlotte Independence 1.

Charlotte managed to avoid danger in the 52nd minute after a ball made its way across the face of goal and was directed towards the net but was never finished despite multiple efforts by One Knox.

#1 Austin Pack was called into action in the 61st minute, making a low diving save to send the ball out for a corner kick. On the ensuing cross, Pack's reflexes were key as he quickly blocked a mid-height header from inside the six yard box.

Knoxville was awarded a penalty kick in the 68th minute after a tackle from #7 Rayan Djedje was a split second too late and narrowly inside the penalty area. Pack guessed correctly on the shot but could not get a hand on it.

The Jacks were extremely unlucky to not retake the lead in the 86th minute as a shot from Obertan hit the left goalpost and rolled across the face of goal and out of bounds for a goal kick.

Fulltime: One Knoxville SC 1, Charlotte Independence 1.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#18 Nelson Pierre made his first start for the Independence.

#56 Gabriel Obertan scored his third goal of the USL League One season.

The Independence have not lost on the road in USL League One play when scoring the opening goal.

Charlotte has scored in 13 of 16 league games this season which leads the league.

The Independence are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions and six away matches in all competitions for the first time since 2017.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the lineup adjustments made today

"We shaped ourselves a little bit differently as the result of some changes and also, I felt like it was a way to match up better with Knoxville. Guys that hadn't played in some time came on and did excellent work. It was nice for Dustin and Nelson to get starts, for Denzel to come in and make a positive impact, and for Shalom to get a start and play solidly. That's good and bodes well for the confidence of the group as we head into this part of the season."

On the game flow

"The game today was very intense. We knew that they're a talented group and good with possession of the ball. They were able to move us around, but I thought we did a good job limiting chances for them. Definitely nice to come in 1-0 at halftime. Probably disappointed with how we conceded, but I thought we did a great job maintaining composure when the game got to 1-1, not only seeing the game out, but we had a good look from Gabi [Obertan] that hit the post on a play where he was in behind their group."

#24 Denzel Akyeampong

On his role entering as a substitute

"I felt that it was a good opportunity for me to step in and help the team. We were facing a good team possession-wise, so it was vital for me to do the job defensively and be ready to counter in transition. Overall it was a good point on the road but unfortunate for us not to walk away with three points."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence face Forward Madison FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal on Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

United Soccer League One Stories from September 7, 2024

