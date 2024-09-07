Marsh Scores Sixth Goal as Madison Take First League One Meeting

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves kicked off Saturday night against Forward Madison for their first game at home in a month and the first League One match against the Flamingos. After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Red Wolves found themselves with a 3-1 result and a Madison victory despite a strong final 15 minutes with 11 shots in the second half. Madison will host the next and final meeting between the clubs in league play on Saturday, October 12th at Breese Stevens Field.

Looking to continue their push into a playoff position, Chattanooga came out on the front foot and pressed early, picking up two shots on target that were blocked; however, they continued to push and found the back of the net in the 12th minute as Chevone Marsh tapped a shot from Pedro Hernandez out of reach of the Madison keeper to send the Red Wolves up 1-0. The Flamingos worked to find a response and tested TJ Bush, but the Chattanooga defense kept them at bay through the 30th minute. Ropapa Mensah nearly grabbed a second goal for the home team in the 32nd minute, but the ball went just outside the far post and out for a goal kick.

As the first half wound down, the match grew in physicality as both sides picked up yellow cards and fouls. The Flamingos continued to apply intense pressure in their offensive end and, despite strong play and saves from Bush, evened the match at one just before halftime.

The second half saw even chances for both sides through the 60th minute; however, Madison would take their first lead of the night in the 64th minute from Wolfgang Prentice. Mayele Malango entered the contest for Mensah immediately after to get fresh legs on for the Red Wolves in hopes of bringing the contest even at two. He quickly contributed an on target shot, but the Flamingos found the back of the net once more in the 71st minute to lengthen their lead to two goals. Malango nearly scored on a shot that rolled past the Madison keeper but went out of bounds.

Chattanooga fought to regain offensive control, but their efforts were snuffed out by an effective Flamingos defense and goalkeeping, despite strong attempts from Malango and Tobi Jnohope. By the end of five minutes of second half stoppage time, the 3-1 scoreline would hold and Madison would take the win.

Head coach Scott Mackenzie called the result an "incomplete performance" saying, "...[the] first ten, 15 minutes, Madison didn't really get out of their half, our pressing structure was very, very good. We faded, lost a little discipline in key moments, didn't problem solve well enough in terms of keeping our structure and then obviously conceded late on."

"We haven't had the continuity, the consistency...there were good things in that game," he continued. "Our eyes just have to turn to Greenville next week and we have to build upon what was good there, learn about what wasn't."

The Red Wolves play their last home match of the month against Greenville Triumph next Saturday, September 7th, and will celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche de Lobos and the final fireworks show of the 2024 season. They will play on the road against Northern Colorado on September 21st before the bye week for the USL Jägermeister Cup and will return home to face Knoxville on October 5th.

