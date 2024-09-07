Forward Madison Win on the Road Against Chattanooga

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match kicked off Saturday night in Chattanooga, as Forward looked to stay in the hunt for first place in the regular season standings. In the seventh minute of the match, Forward had their first look at goal when Devin Boyce made a cross into the box to Juan Galindrez, who headed the ball just wide of the frame. The referees would eventually call it back for offsides.

Shortly after in the 13th minute, Chattanooga would respond with a goal of their own, off the head of Chevone Marsh, to put the home team up 1-0 early. The 'Mingos would continue to drive down the field, with a few shots on goal from John Murphy Jr. and Galindrez, but the Red Wolves defended their offensive attacks well.

As the half neared the end, Forward Madison found the equalizing goal. In the 45th minute, Derek Gebhard beat his defender on the left side and played the ball near-post to Galindrez, who slotted it into the back of the net. Both teams would go into the locker room, tied 1-1.

Forward Madison made an offensive substitution to start the second half, bringing in Aiden Mesias. The Red Wolves started the half with a near chance on goal off of a corner kick, but FMFC keeper Bernd Schipmann made a quick save to keep the game level.

Shortly after, Forward Madison created their own offensive momentum. John Murphy Jr. had a few opportunities on goal but missed just wide. However, in the 65th minute, Wolfgang Prentice would put the 'Mingos in the lead. Jimmie Villalobos slotted a ball to Prentice on the left side, who found the far corner for Forward's second goal of the night.

A few minutes later, Forward secured their third goal, created by two substitutes. Christian Chaney squared the ball into the box, finding a wide-open Aiden Mesias, who placed the ball into the net with ease. The 'Mingos were up 3-1 with 15 minutes left of the game.

Down two goals, Chattanooga pressed Forward's backline, putting a few dangerous looks on goal. However, the 'Mingos defense persevered, and after five minutes of stoppage time, the score would end 3-1 in favor of Madison.

