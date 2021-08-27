Spokane Snags 11th Win in 12 Games, 4-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Spokane Indians (53-45) maintained their lead the entire game, defeating the Everett AquaSox (57-41), 4-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ezequiel Tovar put the Indians ahead in the first inning with a solo home run to left field. RHP Adam Hill successfully held Spokane until the top of the fourth; a two-run home run from Aaron Schunk left the Frogs trailing 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cade Marlowe smoked a line-drive home run over the right-center field fence, scoring Connor Hoover and putting the score at 3-2. Brenton Doyle drove in Hunter Stovall with a sharp ground ball in the eighth, scoring the final run of the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Hill pitched six complete innings with seven strikeouts. LHP Nate Fisher closed the game, allowing only one hit while striking out three batters. At the plate, Kennie Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double while Marlowe drove in the only AquaSox runs of the night with his sixth-inning home run.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Friday, August 27 for a doubleheader against the Spokane Indians. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the first pitch of the first game is at 5:05 p.m. Friday marks another Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Catcher Webbly POP!

